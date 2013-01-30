TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's Canon Inc said on Wednesday it expected to sell 17 million compact cameras in the current business year ending in December, versus 18.3 million in 2012.

The camera and printer maker also forecast that it would sell 9.2 million interchangeable lens cameras in 2013, up from 8.2 million last year.

It assumes an average exchange rate of 85 yen to the dollar and 115 yen to the euro this year, weaker than last year's average of 79.96 yen per dollar and 102.8 yen per euro. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann)