Oct 13 Canon Inc will cut about 300 billion yen ($3.88 billion) in costs by 2015 by automating plants to cope with a strong yen and fierce competition, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

Canon has been using robots to replace workers at its Oita Prefecture commercial toner facility, and will expand such efforts to the United States and Europe. The company plans to lift its current global automation rate for office toner from 70-80 percent to about 90 percent in five years, the daily said.

At its toner plant in the Virginia, United States, the company will use robots to speed up production and cut labor costs, the Nikkei reported.

It will also raise the number of automated production lines from three to 10 over the medium term, the business daily said.

In Europe, Canon plans to build a factory that will be automated from production through recycling, and expects to run the facility from 2012, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen)