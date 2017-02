TOKYO, July 23 Canon Inc said on Monday it will sell its first mirrorless camera from mid-September following rival Nikon Corp, which entered the market for small, interchangeable-lens cameras in 2011.

Mirrorless cameras have large sensors, giving good picture quality, but no optical viewfinders. That lets manufacturers keep the camera body smaller and lighter.

