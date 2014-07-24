TOKYO, July 24 Canon Inc says it sees:

* Interchangeable lens camera sales of 7.0 million units in 2014 versus previous forecast of 7.6 million

* Compact camera sales of 9.5 million units in 2014 versus previous forecast of 10.5 million

* Average dollar rate of 100 yen in H2, unchanged from previous forecast

* Average euro rate of 135 yen in H2, unchanged from previous forecast (Reporting by Sophie Knight)