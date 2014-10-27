TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Canon Inc says sees interchangeable lens camera sales in 2014 of 6.5 million units versus previous forecast of 7 million

* Canon says keeps compact camera sales forecast at 9.5 million units in 2014

* Canon says sees average dollar rate of 108 yen in Q4 versus previous forecast of 100 yen

* Canon says sees average euro rate of 137 yen in Q4 versus previous forecast of 135 yen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai)