* Q1 operating profit up 0.2 pct to 82.7 bln yen, vs 89.8 bln f'cast

* Full-year operating forecast upped to 450 bln yen

TOKYO, April 25 Canon Inc on Wednesday posted flat quarterly earnings but upped its full-year profit forecast, as burgeoning demand for higher-end digital cameras helped offset fewer sales of printers and office equipment.

The company raised its operating forecast for the 12 months to Dec. 31 to 450 billion yen ($5.55 billion)from a January prediction of 390 billion yen. That was still slightly below a consensus expectation for 466 billion yen based on the average of 23 estimates from analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While other Japanese electronics makers struggle under the burden of losses in their television units, Canon has remained profitable by keeping its consumer business focused on digital imaging, allowing it to tap a burgeoning market for higher end digital single reflex (DSLR) cameras.

Since the beginning of the year its shares have gained nearly 10 percent, compared with a 4 percent dip in Sony's stock.

Earning about 80 percent of its income overseas, Canon is also benefiting from a weakening yen, which helps Japanese exporters by boosting the value of repatriated earnings.

From July through most of February the Japanese currency traded above 80 yen to the dollar, breaking through 76 yen in November. That strength prompted many Japanese firms to offer conservative currency estimates. Since February 22 the yen has weakened to below 80 yen, going as low as 84 yen in mid-March.

For the quarter ended March 31, the camera and printer-maker's operating profit was 82.7 billion yen compared with 82.5 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year.

The result was just shy of consensus expectations for an 89.8 billion yen profit, from six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of IXUS and PowerShot cameras, which built its first camera in 1933, competes against Nikon and Sony. In printers and other office equipment its main rival is Xerox Corp. ($1 = 81.1500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Alex Richardson)