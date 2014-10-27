(Corrects dateline to Oct 27)

TOKYO Oct 27 Japan's Canon Inc reported a 21 percent drop in operating profit for the July to September quarter as a slump in the global digital camera market outweighed a boost from a weaker yen.

The consumer shift to smartphones for casual photo taking has pummelled demand for compact cameras, while the growing popularity of lighter mirrorless cameras has taken away market share from higher margin single-lens reflex cameras.

Operating profit came in at 71.8 billion yen ($665 million), down from 90.6 billion yen for the same period a year ago and not far off figures flagged by the Nikkei business daily earlier this month.

Revenue fell 4.5 percent to 872.2 billion yen.

But bolstered by sales of printers and other office equipment, the export-reliant company lifted its full-year operating profit forecast for the year ending Dec. 31 to 370 billion yen, up from a prior prediction of 365 billion yen. The new forecast would mark an 9.7 percent increase on the year.

Canon's shares closed up 0.8 percent on Monday ahead of results. (1 US dollar = 107.9600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)