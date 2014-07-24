TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Canon Inc said
second-quarter operating profit jumped 12 percent to its highest
for any quarter in nearly three years, as strong earnings in
overseas office equipment offset continuing weakness in its
camera business.
Canon said on Thursday that operating profit for April to
June grew to 110.6 billion yen ($1.09 billion) from 98.3 billion
yen in the same period a year earlier. That was in line with a
110 billion yen profit estimate reported in the Nikkei business
daily two weeks ago, which had exceeded analyst expectations.
Canon held its full-year operating profit forecast steady at
365 billion yen, which would mark an 8.2 percent increase on the
year. But the world's biggest camera maker by unit sales said it
would not sell as many compact and high-end single-lens reflex
models as it had previously expected, with consumers
increasingly turning to smartphones to take photographs.
($1 = 101.4700 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)