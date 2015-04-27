UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Canon Inc on Monday said net profit fell 28.7 percent in its first quarter, falling short of analyst estimates, as the company faced slumping sales of digital compact cameras.
Profit was 33.93 billion yen ($285.27 million) in January-March, compared with the 53.64 billion yen average estimate of 5 analysts according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares of Canon closed 0.7 percent higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.2 percent fall in the broader market. ($1 = 118.9400 yen) (Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources