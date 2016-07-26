TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Canon Inc on Tuesday cut its full-year profit forecast, becoming the first major technology company to report a weaker outlook on the yen's surge following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The world's biggest maker of cameras and printers forecast group operating profit of 265 billion yen ($2.54 billion) for the year through December, from 300 billion yen estimated three months prior.

It was Canon's second downward outlook revision this year.

Canon also said that for the quarter through June, operating profit dropped 35 percent to 68.6 billion yen, missing the 81.9 billion yen average of five analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

($1 = 104.3900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)