Feb 26 Potash sales by Canpotex Ltd to India
could exceed the 1.1 million tonnes set out in a recently
announced supply contract, Mosaic Co Chief Executive
Officer Jim Prokopanko said at a BMO Capital Markets investor
conference on Tuesday.
"I believe there's capacity for that 1.1 to become bigger in
the next six months," Prokopanko said at the event in Hollywood,
Florida, which was available by webcast. "We're seeing a real
comeback in Indian demand."
Canpotex, the offshore selling agency for Mosaic, Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc announced
the India supply deal for 2013 on Feb. 7.