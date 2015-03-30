(Adds Potash Corp comment, report on price)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 30 Canpotex Ltd, the
offshore potash sales arm of North America's Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan , Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
, said on Monday it had set 2015 supply contracts with
major Chinese buyers, including Sinofert Holdings Ltd,
and expected higher volume.
Canpotex did not release price terms for the fertilizer
contracts, but said shipments to China will reach at least 1.8
million tonnes, up from 1.6 million in 2014, and may be as much
as 2.5 million tonnes, depending on supply, demand and
logistics.
The settlement comes months later than usual, and the delay
had fueled speculation that the contract system would not
continue. Chinese and Indian buyers purchase the crop nutrient
through annual contracts, while U.S., Brazilian and other buyers
make purchases on the spot market.
Earlier this month, Belaruskali was the first major potash
trader to announce an agreement with China. The first contract
with China usually sets a benchmark for others.
Belarus said it increased the price of potash exports to
China by $10 to $315 per tonne, which was lower than expected,
according to Russian rival Uralkali.
BMO Capital Markets, citing a report by Argus Media, said
Canpotex settled with Sinofert at the same $315 price, as had
been expected.
Potash Corp spokesman Randy Burton declined to confirm the
price but said it was competitive with earlier deals.
Mosaic Chief Executive Jim Prokopanko said in February that
Sinofert wanted to pay the same rate as last year, while
Canpotex was seeking a $25 per tonne increase to $330.
Shares of Potash Corp and Agrium gained about 2 percent in
Toronto, while Mosaic also rose in morning trading in New York.
Spokespersons for Canpotex, Mosaic, Agrium, Sinofert and
Uralkali could not be reached for comment immediately.
