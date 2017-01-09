BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 9 Canpotex Ltd, the seller of Canadian potash to offshore markets, said on Monday that its planned shipment volumes are fully committed through March.
Demand is strong to start 2017 because potash inventories in major markets are lower year over year, Canpotex said in a statement. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan based company is owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: