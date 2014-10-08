MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Canadian potash exporter Canpotex Ltd said on Wednesday it will spend $140 million to upgrade its export facility at the Port of Portland, Oregon, foreseeing an increase in shipments through the Pacific Northwest.
The move comes as successive big North American harvests have created commodities bottlenecks along railways, impeding shipments of the crop nutrient potash from Canadian mines to the West Coast for export.
Canpotex is owned by Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc. It exports potash that is mined by those companies in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.
Canpotex's subsidiary, Portland Bulk Terminals L.L.C., will spend the funds to improve the efficiency of its ship-loading operations at Portland and the management of specialty white potash products to enable shorter turnaround times for trains and ships. The improvements will include an upgraded conveyance system and a new storage building.
With a long-term lease extension, Canpotex said it expects to increase its tonnage through Portland in coming years. It currently moves 2 million tonnes of potash annually through the port to Asia, Brazil, Australia and other markets.
Canpotex also owns terminal operations at Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.