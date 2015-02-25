(Adds comments on negotiating positions)
By Rod Nickel
Feb 25 Canpotex Ltd, owned by a trio of North
American potash producers, is seeking an 8 percent, or $25 per
tonne price increase in its 2015 potash supply contract with
China's Sinofert Holdings Ltd, Mosaic Co Chief
Executive Jim Prokopanko said on Wednesday.
He said Sinofert wants to pay the same $305 per tonne rate
as last year's contract.
Canpotex is owned by Mosaic, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
and Agrium Inc.
"China's holding firm," Prokopanko said at a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch investor conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
"As one shareholder, my advice to Canpotex is, 'just hold firm.'
"I'm in no rush."
Sinofert's argument for a price freeze is partly based on a
35 percent year over year reduction in freight rates from
Vancouver, British Columbia to Asian markets, cutting the
producers' costs, Prokopanko said.
From the producers' standpoint, potash is already moving
smoothly to other buyers, he said. Agrium said on Tuesday that
its potash production is fully committed for the first half of
the year.
Contracts between major potash producers and Sinofert
traditionally set a global price floor, and are followed by
supply agreements with Indian buyers. Buyers in the United
States, Brazil and Southeast Asia typically pay more on the spot
market.
Prokopanko said it's likely Sinofert will agree to contracts
first with either Russia's Uralkali OAO or Belaruskali
of Belarus. He said a Canpotex contract with Sinofert could
happen by the end of March or in early April, in time to move
potash to Chinese farmers by spring.
