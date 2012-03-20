March 20 Potash marketing consortium Canpotex
said on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Sinofert Holdings
to supply the Chinese fertilizer maker with 500,000
tonnes of potash in the second quarter of 2012, at pricing that
is in line with year-earlier levels.
Canpotex, jointly owned by North American fertilizer
producers Potash Corp, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
, said the new contract includes an option to increase
this tonnage by an additional 200,000 tonnes for delivery during
that same period.
The latest announcement is a big boost for the crop nutrient
producers as the potash market has been largely stagnant for
months and large players such as Potash Corp and Mosaic have
been scrambling to cut output in a bid to keep markets tight and
keep prices for the nutrient from declining.
Last week, industry data indicated that potash inventories
at the producer level in North America had fallen for the first
time since October last year, largely due to the many production
cuts. Prices for the nutrient have remained largely stable
around the $500 a tonne level.
The Canpotex announcement on Tuesday, drove gains in shares
of Potash Corp, Mosaic and fellow potash producer Agrium Inc.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha Editing by Peter Galloway)