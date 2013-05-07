LONDON May 7 Cantab Capital Partners is to
close a retail investor-friendly version of its flagship hedge
fund because of new European guidelines regulating investment in
commodities, underlining the growing difficulty firms face in
trading metals, grains and oil.
Cantab, which manages $5.5 billion in assets, said it is
closing its CCP Quantitative UCITS Fund at the end of June in
response to guidelines from Europe's financial watchdog that
make it tougher for "UCITS" funds to invest in commodity
indexes.
A UCITS (Undertaking for Collective Investment in
Transferable Securities) wrapper acts as a 'passport' enabling
firms to freely sell regulated investment funds across the
European Union to all types of investors, including retail.
Computer-driven funds such as Cantab are among the biggest
players in commodity markets - last year it bought three seats
at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to cut its cost of trading.
Like rivals, it launched a UCITS-compliant fund to offer
retail investors a product that tracks its main fund.
The popularity of UCITS has soared since the financial
crisis as investors seek regulated and more transparent
products. Hefty minimum investment demands have meanwhile left
most hedge funds off-limits for retail clients.
But new European Securities and Markets Authority guidelines
set out in December require that indexes used by UCITS funds
meet strict diversification rules when trading commodities, that
the methodology used to construct indexes be published and that
those indexes are deemed an adequate benchmark of the market.
Existing funds have a year to comply.
With indexes designed to replicate computer trading
strategies unlikely to meet the new guidelines, some like Cantab
believe it is better to shut down.
"We do not believe in restricting our products or trying to
circumvent rules. As a result we are saddened to close our CCP
Quantitative UCITS fund," Cantab founder Ewan Kirk said.
European and U.S. regulators have increasingly scrutinised
trading of commodities since a global food price crisis in 2008
and growing worries that rampant speculation increases
volatility and divorces prices from supply and demand.
The EU's existing rules already ban UCITS from investing
directly in commodities or commodity futures.
Some of Cantab's rivals have continued to start new UCITS
funds, however. Winton Capital, among the world's largest
computer managers, launched a new UCITS-compliant fund in March
with Lyxor Asset Management to replicate its flagship strategy.
According to Alix Capital, a research and advisory firm
which tracks the market, assets in UCITS-compliant commodity
trading advisers - one of the most popular computer hedge funds
- have fallen to 4.82 billion euros in March this year from
6.09 billion euros in September.
However, this follows a rise from 1.57 billion in Jan 2008.
Louis Zanolin, chief executive of Alix, said he was "quite
surprised" by Cantab's move, as managers could currently bypass
the ESMA restrictions on indexes by investing in "certificates"
- synthetic replications of the underlying commodities.
"Some people say it's just a matter of time and ESMA will go
after certificates but AIMA (Alternative Investment Management
Association) is pushing for commodities to be included in UCITS
VI. It's a bit too early to tell what will happen," he said.
Cantab will allow clients, who have $320 million in the
UCITS product, to move their money into the original fund it was
designed to track or into its new CCP Core Macro Fund.