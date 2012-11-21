WASHINGTON Nov 21 Cantor Fitzgerald will pay
$700,000 to settle allegations it failed to maintain sufficient
funds in its customer segregation account for the three days,
among other violations, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said on Wednesday.
The CFTC said that Cantor failed in early January to
maintain adequate funds due to an "inadvertent transfer" of $3
million from its customer funds account instead of from Cantor's
house account.
The issue of segregated customer funds has come to the fore
after the collapses of MF Global and Peregrine Financial left
customers with more than $1 billion in missing money.