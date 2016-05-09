LONDON May 9 Gordon Neilly, Co-CEO of Cantor
Fitzgerald Europe has resigned from the investment bank, as it
continues to expand in the region, according to a memo seen by
Reuters.
In the memo, dated May 4, Shawn Matthews, CEO of Cantor
Fitzgerald & Co, said Neilly had resigned with effect from May
6.
"Gordon Neilly has resigned to take his career in a
different direction and explore opportunities outside of
investment banking," a spokesman for Cantor Fitzgerald Europe
said.
"We wish Gordon every success in the future and thank him
for his significant contribution to the development of the
Cantor Fitzgerald business in Europe."
Neilly, who joined the investment bank in 2012, was
appointed Co-CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Europe in 2014 alongside
Angelo Sofocleous, who will remain in his position as sole CEO.
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald
& Co, has been expanding in Europe in recent years, with around
150 now based in its London headquarters.
"The goal remains to continue to grow our franchise as large
scale banks pull back," Matthews said in the memo.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Pamela Barbaglia)