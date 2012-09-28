* London tribunal upholds fines, ban on traders

* FSA said traders sought to manipulate prices in 2007, 2008

* Said manipulation disguised performance of hedge fund

LONDON, Sept 28 An independent tribunal has upheld the top financial watchdog's decision to impose lifelong bans and fines for market abuse on Swiss-based fund manager Stefan Chaligne and two former traders at U.S. investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald.

The Financial Services Authority said on Friday the London tribunal upheld a decision to fine Chaligne 900,000 pounds ($1.5 million) and to impose a 650,000 pound fine on Patrick Sejean, a former senior salesman at Cantor Fitzgerald's London-based French desk.

The tribunal hiked Sejean's fine to 650,000 pounds from 550,000 pounds.

Tidiane Diallo, a former junior trader at the firm, escaped a fine because the FSA accepted that he was in a position of serious financial hardship. All three are banned from working in UK regulated financial services.

The FSA said that in 2007 and 2008, Chaligne, a fund manager at the Cayman Islands-based Ivorian hedge fund, instructed Sejean and Diallo to execute orders designed to raise the closing prices of a total of nine securities traded in Europe and North America, in order to boost the value of his fund.

Chaligne, a French national, was also forced to repay the 362,950 euros in profits he gained from the manipulation.