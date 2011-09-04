BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
LONDON, Sept 4 U.S. investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is planning to float in New York, with the firm's chief executive Howard Lutnick saying an IPO was "a matter of when not if" in an interview with London's Sunday Telegraph.
Lutnick had committed to a float in order to "turbo-charge" the bank's growth, the paper said.
Cantor listed its inter-dealing broking arm BCG in 2008. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing
* Priced its offering of 4.5 million common units for total gross proceeds of approximately $103.5 million