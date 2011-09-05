(Corrects BCG to BGC Partners in final paragraph)

LONDON, Sept 4 U.S. investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is planning to float in New York, with the firm's chief executive Howard Lutnick saying an IPO was "a matter of when not if" in an interview with London's Sunday Telegraph.

Lutnick had committed to a float in order to "turbo-charge" the bank's growth, the paper said.

Cantor listed its inter-dealing broking arm BGC Partners in 2008. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)