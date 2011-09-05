BRIEF-Biotime announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Biotime, Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock
(Corrects BCG to BGC Partners in final paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 4 U.S. investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald is planning to float in New York, with the firm's chief executive Howard Lutnick saying an IPO was "a matter of when not if" in an interview with London's Sunday Telegraph.
Lutnick had committed to a float in order to "turbo-charge" the bank's growth, the paper said.
Cantor listed its inter-dealing broking arm BGC Partners in 2008. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
MILAN, Feb 9 Italy's doBank, a debt collector controlled by U.S. investment firm Fortress, has picked Citigroup, JPMorgan and UniCredit as global coordinators for its stock market listing, three sources close to the matter said.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.