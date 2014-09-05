NEW YORK, Sept 5 Cantor Fitzgerald Wealth
Partners, launched in late 2013 by institutional trading firm
Cantor Fitzgerald, said Friday it hired Bank of
America unit Merrill Lynch's head of recruiting for the
Pacific Northwest market to lead its internal recruiting
efforts.
Jack D. Mounts' title at Cantor Fitzgerald is managing
director and head of recruiting. He resigned in August from
Merrill Lynch, where he most recently served as executive
recruiter for the Pacific Northwest.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed that Mounts had left
the company but declined to comment further.
Joining Mounts at Cantor Fitzgerald is Michael Lonk, who
Cantor announced on Friday will serve as vice president and
senior recruiter.
A former financial adviser, Lonk worked for Merrill Lynch in
the early 1990s, as well as several other brokerages, according
to records with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Most recently, Lonk worked for an independent financial adviser
recruiting consultancy, according to his LinkedIn profile.
