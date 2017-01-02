Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
Jan 2 Financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald LP has appointed Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG, as its president, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Jain, who has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, will work with Chief Executive Howard Lutnick, according to the statement.
The company said that Shawn Matthews will remain the president and chief executive officer of its broker-dealer subsidiary Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
