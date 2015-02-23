Feb 23 Financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, named Caspar Kydd as director of institutional equity sales, focusing on generalist small and mid-cap sales.

Kydd was previously managing director at Amrbain Partners, where he worked on a number deals covering mining, oil and gas and clean tech.

Kydd will report to Mark Westcott, head of equity sales at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)