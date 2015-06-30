BRIEF-Royal Gold says had about 15,000 gold ounces, 374,000 silver ounces in inventory at March 31, 2017
* Royal Gold provides update on its fiscal 2017 third quarter
June 30 London-based financial services provider Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, a unit of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, appointed Philip Dixon chief operating officer.
He will oversee Cantor's business support functions, management information systems and budgeting, the company said.
Dixon previously worked at Hume Capital Securities Plc as board director, chief operating officer and compliance officer. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
LONDON, April 3 Credit card firms will have to do more to help struggling customers repay their debts, including the suspension of cards under proposals published by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on Monday.