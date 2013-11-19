Nov 19 CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd : * Announces normal course issuer bid for common shares and convertible debentures * Intends to purchase for cancellation up to 2.85 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid * To purchase for cancellation up to $4.35 million principal amount of its convertible debentures by normal course issuer bid * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage