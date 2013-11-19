UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 19 CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd : * Announces normal course issuer bid for common shares and convertible debentures * Intends to purchase for cancellation up to 2.85 million of its common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid * To purchase for cancellation up to $4.35 million principal amount of its convertible debentures by normal course issuer bid * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines