SINGAPORE, March 27 China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking up to 1.4 million barrels of jet fuel for April and May, nearly 20 percent more than what it sought for March-April, industry sources said.

China Aviation Oil (CAO) is Asia's top jet fuel buyer and any spot purchases by the company usually keeps the Asian jet fuel market well supported.

Kerosene imports by China is expected to pick up slightly over April-May after China raised retail diesel prices by between 6 and 7 percent earlier in March, which could encourage refiners to maximise yield of diesel compared with jet fuel or kerosene, one of the sources said.

CAO is now seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over April 21-30, May 1-10, May 11-20 and May 21-31, the sources said.

The cargoes are to be loaded from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand.

The company is also seeking 25,000 to 26,000 tonnes or 200,000 to 208,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over April 25-27.

CAO last bought up to 1.2 million barrels of jet fuel for delivery in March and April, from undisclosed sellers at a discount of 10 to 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)