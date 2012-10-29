SINGAPORE Oct 29 China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking up to 1.2 million barrels of jet fuel for November and December, about 30 percent less than it previously sought for October and November, a tender document showed on Monday.

The company is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over Nov. 21-30, Dec. 1-10, Dec. 11-20 and Dec. 21-31, the document showed.

The cargoes are to be loaded from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand.

The tender closes on Oct. 30 and is valid until Oct. 31.

CAO is Asia's top jet fuel buyer and any spot purchases by the company usually support the Asian jet fuel market. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)