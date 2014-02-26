SINGAPORE Feb 26 China Aviation Oil (Singapore)
Ltd, the sole importer of jet fuel into China, said
its fourth-quarter net profit fell 25.7 percent due to lower
contributions from associated firms.
CAO, the largest physical jet-fuel trader in the
Asia-Pacific region, posted a net profit of $13.5 million for
the quarter. The full-year net profit rose 6.1 percent to $70.2
million.
The company, in which BP holds a 20 percent stake,
had said that it wanted to expand into trading of other oil
products to limit its dependence on aviation fuel as growth
slows in China.
Last September a senior company executive expected jet fuel
consumption growth in China to slip to 9 percent from 2016 to
2020 from 11 percent from 2011 to 2015, which will likely keep
jet fuel import growth rates at almost zero.
CAO also expects continued volatility in oil prices due to
market uncertainties and will remain cautiously optimistic on
core jet fuel supply and trading business.