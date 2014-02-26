* CAO expects Chinese jet fuel demand growth to be flat
* Company eyes bio jet fuel, LNG
* To review what advantages it has in Australia
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 China Aviation Oil (Singapore)
Ltd, the sole importer of jet fuel into China, said
its fourth-quarter net profit fell 25.7 percent due to lower
contributions from associated firms.
CAO, the largest physical jet-fuel trader in the
Asia-Pacific region, posted a net profit of $13.5 million for
the quarter. The full-year net profit rose 6.1 percent to $70.2
million.
Chief Executive Meng Fanqiu said on the sidelines of its
earnings briefings that CAO has its eyes on the bio jet fuel and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) businesses although there are no
immediate plans to enter these two markets.
CAO, in which BP holds a 20 percent stake, had said
previously that it wanted to expand into trading of other oil
products to limit its dependence on aviation fuel as growth
slows in China.
Meng expects jet fuel demand in China this year to grow 10
percent, flat from 2013.
At the same time, CAO is looking into setting up offices in
places including the Middle East and Australia.
"Australia is an importing country and has trading
opportunities. We are interested, but we will be very cautious,"
said Meng, who added that CAO needs to review what advantages it
has in Australia where major trading houses are vying for a
slice of the fuel pie.
Australia has become one of Asia's biggest fuel importers,
creating opportunities for traders as the majors have shut
older, small refineries, under pressure to shift investment to
oil and gas production that generates better returns.
CAO has in late 2013 set up a London office and recruited an
ex-consultant of Morgan Stanley's commodities group based in
Singapore to spearhead its trading business in its Los Angeles
office.
The Chinese firm however expects continued volatility in oil
prices due to market uncertainties and will remain cautiously
optimistic on core jet fuel supply and trading business.
The total amount of jet fuel supplied and traded by CAO
crossed 10 million tonnes in its 2013 financial year while
trading volumes of other oil products rose 42 percent to 6.1
million tonnes in the year, it said in a statement.