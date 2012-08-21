SINGAPORE Aug 21 China Aviation Oil (CAO)
, Asia's top jet fuel buyer, has terminated its plan to
build and manage an oil storage terminal in Malaysia, the
company said.
In October last year, CAO formed a joint venture with
Centralised Terminals, a Malaysian company owned by shipping
firm MISC and Dialog Group, to build a 380,000 cubic metre (2.39
million barrels) storage tank terminal in southern Johor state's
Tanjung Langsat Port.
It had planned to build and lease all the tankage to store
middle distillates and fuel oil for at least seven years once
the storage was ready by end-2013.
CAO and Centralised Terminals have now mutually decided to
terminate the shareholders agreement as certain key conditions
would require a much longer time to be met than initially
thought, CAO said in a statement without elaborating on the
conditions.
"As (the storage) facility is a greenfield project which
would have taken about two years to complete, the cessation of
this project will not have any material impact on the current
and future businesses or earnings of the CAO Group," chief
executive officer of CAO Meng Fanqiu said in the statement
issued last Friday.
"We have stepped up efforts to evaluate several
opportunities to lease or invest in oil storage facilities in
the greater Singapore region."
CAO recently acquired storage space in Singapore and South
Korea as part of its four-year plan of global expansion into new
outlets, which has led it to search for storage assets to feed
into the outlets.
The company imports more than 95 percent of China's jet fuel
needs, accounting for about 40 percent of the country's total
demand. Its top customers include the nation's three biggest
international airports.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Robert Birsel)