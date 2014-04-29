PARIS, April 29 French technology consultancy Capgemini stuck to its full-year organic sales growth and operating margin targets on Tuesday as it posted a 2.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales at constant exchange rates.

Revenue reached 2.503 billion euros ($3.47 billion) in the quarter, a rise of 0.2 percent at current exchange rates, Capgemini said in a statement.

"We began 2014 with a stronger momentum than 2013," Chief Executive Paul Hermelin said. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)