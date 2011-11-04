* Third-quarter profit soars 75 pct from year earlier
* Iron ore prices, steel sales rise
(Updates with EBITDA, company statement)
SANTIAGO Nov 4 Chilean steel and iron ore
producer CAP CAP.SN said third-quarter net profit surged 75
percent on higher prices and shipments, but the record earnings
fell short of market forecasts.
Net profit rose to $143 million from $82 million in the
same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory
filing on Friday. Analysts had expected earnings of $150
million, according to the average forecast of analysts surveyed
by Reuters [ID:nN1E7A111I]
"It was the biggest quarterly (profit) ever," CAP said in a
statement. "Revenues (for CAP's mining unit) rose in the third
quarter thanks to a 50 percent increase in physical shipments,
which totaled 3.5 million tonnes, as well as a 12 percent
average price increase for (CAP's) products," it said.
CAP said its steel business margins had been hit by higher
costs for iron ore and other raw materials.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) rose 80.6 percent to $390.96 million,
well above market expectations.
Revenue rose to $849.50 million from $543.13 million.
Earnings per share rose to 95.77 cents from 54.87 last year.
"Since the beginning of September, the iron ore market,
mainly China's, has been adjusting, which has translated into a
sharp drop in tonnes traded and a fall in spot prices," CAP
said. "Once inventories have adjusted, demand as well as prices
for iron ore should recover."
Excluding an accounting adjustment linked to a takeover by
iron ore subsidiary Compania Minera del Pacifico last year,
earnings rose 112 percent in the first nine months of the year
to $363.5 million, compared with the same period in 2010.
CAP said its steel production business had recovered from
damage to installations in the wake of a massive earthquake in
February 2010.
(Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Ted Kerr)