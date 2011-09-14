TOKYO, Sept 14 Videogame publisher Capcom
on Wednesday more than tripled its six-month operating
profit forecast to 2.4 billion yen ($31 million), citing strong
income from its "Smurfs' Village" social game, which has become
an international hit.
The Osaka-based company, which had previously forecast 700
million yen in profit for the half year to Sept. 30, made the
announcement a day ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, Japan's biggest
annual videogames event.
Shares of Capcom have risen about 24 percent since April 1,
partly on expectations for its social gaming unit, including an
upcoming game featuring the popular Snoopy cartoon character.
"Smurfs' Village," based around the blue elves created by a
Belgian cartoonist in the 1950s, is free to play, but charges
for extra in-game content. This business model has long been
popular in Asia and was adopted by Zynga, the biggest provider
of Facebook games.
Capcom also said an online version of its successful
"Monster Hunter" series had performed well, and that it had
re-opened all the game arcades that had closed due to the
effects of the devastating March 11 earthquake in northeast
Japan.
The company left its full-year profit outlook unchanged at
12.1 billion yen ($157 million), due to increasing uncertainty
about the economic outlook. That is below the average forecast
for 14.35 billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)