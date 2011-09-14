TOKYO, Sept 14 Videogame publisher Capcom on Wednesday more than tripled its six-month operating profit forecast to 2.4 billion yen ($31 million), citing strong income from its "Smurfs' Village" social game, which has become an international hit.

The Osaka-based company, which had previously forecast 700 million yen in profit for the half year to Sept. 30, made the announcement a day ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, Japan's biggest annual videogames event.

Shares of Capcom have risen about 24 percent since April 1, partly on expectations for its social gaming unit, including an upcoming game featuring the popular Snoopy cartoon character.

"Smurfs' Village," based around the blue elves created by a Belgian cartoonist in the 1950s, is free to play, but charges for extra in-game content. This business model has long been popular in Asia and was adopted by Zynga, the biggest provider of Facebook games.

Capcom also said an online version of its successful "Monster Hunter" series had performed well, and that it had re-opened all the game arcades that had closed due to the effects of the devastating March 11 earthquake in northeast Japan.

The company left its full-year profit outlook unchanged at 12.1 billion yen ($157 million), due to increasing uncertainty about the economic outlook. That is below the average forecast for 14.35 billion yen in a poll of 22 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)