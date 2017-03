Aug 27 Cape Plc :

* Revenue decreased by 13% to £322.3m (h1 2013: £370.8m)

* Order intake during first half increased by 33% to £317m (h1 2013: £239m)

* Group has declared an interim dividend of 4.5p (h1 2013: 4.5p) per share

* H1 profit before tax £17.1 million

* H1 profit before tax £17.1 million

* Board anticipates that full year performance will be in line with expectation