Nov 12 Cape Plc :

* Group's overall trading remains in line with board's expectation

* At end of October group order book was 636 million stg (June 29, 2014: 643 million stg)

* Activity in Kazakhstan remains materially lower than historical levels with timing of major new projects unclear

* Board anticipates that trading for full-year will be in line with expectation