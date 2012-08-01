* Says performance of onshore unit in Australia deteriorated
* Says review of region's business underway
* Overhead cost reduction plan has been implemented
* Shares fall to their lowest in over three years
Aug 1 Industrial services provider Cape Plc
said it was unlikely to meet its previous expectations
for the full year - its second profit warning in as many months
- citing a decline in performance at its onshore business unit
in Australia.
The FTSE-250 company's shares fell 44 percent to 162.5
pence, their lowest in over three years.
"Lower revenue, combined with increasing pricing pressure,
has led to operating margins being significantly lower than
previously expected," said Cape, which provides insulation,
painting, coatings, and industrial cleaning services to plant
operators in the energy and mining sectors.
"With delays in major project works in Australia now
apparent, no improvement in activity levels is expected in the
near term."
Numis Securities analyst Sanjeev Bahl said Cape's Pacific
Rim region operations were hit by a lack of major new project
work to replace Woodside Petroleum Ltd's Pluto LNG
project.
The company completed work on Pluto LNG project in Western
Australia in the first quarter.
Cape expects the deterioration of performance in its Far
East/Pacific Rim operations to persist into 2013.
The operations, which includes the onshore business unit,
contributed about a third to the company's revenue in 2011.
Cape, which named Joe Oatley chief executive in May
following a warning that profit would be hit as a result of
losses on a key project in Algeria, said it had begun a review
of the region's business structure and an initial overhead cost
cut plan had been implemented.
The company declined to specify details of the cost cut.
"What you're seeing here is essentially an exercise in
making sure that the numbers and the guidance in the market are
aligned with the underlying business," Investec Bank analyst
Stuart Joyner said.
Cape now expects operating margin, before the impact of any
restructuring, to reduce to about half of 2011 levels.
Cape shares, which have fallen 12 percent since the
beginning of this year, were down 35 percent at 186.7 pence at
0940 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
