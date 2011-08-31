* H1 adj pretax profit 34 mln stg vs 35.5 mln stg

Aug 31 British energy services firm Cape on Wednesday reported a marginal drop in its first-half adjusted pretax profit, hurt by lower levels of activity in the Gulf region, but said it would benefit from the rising demand for global energy.

The company, which provides insulation services to liquefied natural gas terminals, said it was on track to deliver full-year results in line with its view, primarily driven by demand for its construction support services.

The number of planned outages in the power sector in the United Kingdom -- its largest market -- is expected to drive higher revenues in the second half, it said.

Interim dividend was raised by 12.5 percent to 4.5 pence, said the company, whose clients include oil giants like BP Plc , Shell (RDSa.L) and ExxonMobil .

January-June adjusted pretax profit fell to 34 million pounds from 35.5 million pounds last year. Exceptional charges of 3.5 million pounds related to the move to main market, shifting its tax-base and cancellation of its bank facility.

The company said it anticipated an entry into the FTSE 250 index FTMC> in September.

Revenue rose marginally to 335 million pounds.

Cape shares, which have gained 19 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at 486.75 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 550.8 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)