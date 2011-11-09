* Q3 revenue rises 15 pct

* Sees contract delays in Middle East continuing into 2012

* Shares fall 31 pct, hit 52-week low

Nov 9 Energy services company Cape expects third-quarter operating margins to be hurt by a slow release of work on secured contracts, and said it would take one-off charges related to a UK contract and a depot closure in Australia.

Cape shares crashed 31 percent and were trading at 320 pence at 0913 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

The FTSE-250 company, which provides insulation services to liquefied natural gas terminals, said a 15 percent rise in third-quarter sales was offset by weaker operating margins in the UK Offshore division.

The company, which would incur a total exceptional charge of 3.6 million pounds for the third quarter, also forecast margin pressures in the Middle East to continue coupled with the risk of project scheduling delays in 2012.

"Cape has released a weaker than expected IMS this morning, with two one-off items expected to hit FY 2011E PBT," analyst John Cummins of Altium said in a note to clients.

Cummins reduced his two-year earnings expectations by 4 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Cape said it exited its commercial construction scaffold hire and sales activities in Queensland as a result of continued low returns. It would now focus entirely on its growing industrial services operations.

Cape's clients include oil giants like BP Plc , Shell (RDSa.L) and ExxonMobil . (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)