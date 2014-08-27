Aug 27 Cape Plc, a British energy services firm, reported first-half pretax profit nearly tripled, helped by its acquisition of Motherwell Bridge and a maintenance contract in Hong Kong.

Pretax profit rose to 17.1 million pounds ($28.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 6.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Orders for the period rose 33 percent to 317 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6040 British Pounds)