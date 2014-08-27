(Adds details, share movements)
Aug 27 Cape Plc, a British energy
services firm, reported a 13 percent fall in first-half adjusted
pretax profit, hurt by a strong pound and fewer construction
projects.
Cape said it expected a stronger second half, driven by
higher orders in the first half and expected increased activity
in its Wheatstone LNG project in Australia and a recovery in
profit margins in the UK.
Orders for the period rose 33 percent to 317 million pounds,
helped by its acquisition of storage tank maker Motherwell
Bridge and the renewal of a three-year maintenance contract with
a power supplier in Hong Kong. Cape bought Motherwell for 37.7
million pounds in March.
"We believe a ramp-up in activity at Wheatstone, an
improving UK onshore margin, as well as the positive impact of
the Motherwell Bridge acquisition provides visible growth in
2H14 and 2015," Numis analysts said in a note.
Adjusted operating profit the for the six months ended June
30 fell to 23.4 million pounds ($38.8 million), from 26.5
million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13 percent to 322.3 million. The company, which
gets more than half its revenue from outside the UK, said about
10 percent of the fall in revenue was due to the completion of
several construction projects in 2013.
Pretax profit nearly tripled to 17.1 million pounds.
Cape, which supplies scaffolding, insulation, industrial
cleaning and fire protection services to oil and gas and power
plant operators, kept its interim dividend at 4.5 pence.
Shares in the company were down 0.2 percent at 302.5 pence
in thin morning trade on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6036 British Pounds)
