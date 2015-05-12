May 12 Energy services provider Cape Plc said orders in the first quarter fell sequentially, hurt by delays in key contracts in the UK and project deferrals at its Motherwell Bridge unit.

The company's order book during Jan. 1 to April 5 fell to 686 million pounds ($1.07 billion) from 746 million pounds at the end of December.

Cape, which last year bought Motherwell Bridge, a maker of storage tank and heat exchanger, said it remained on track to deliver within expectations for the year.

Cape, which supplies scaffolding, insulation, industrial cleaning and fire protection services to oil and gas and power plant operators, sees lower offshore project activity and lower volumes from coal power station outages in the UK in 2015. ($1 = 0.6421 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)