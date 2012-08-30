Aug 30 Cape Plc's first-half profit fell
nearly 65 percent, hurt by losses on a key LNG project in
Algeria and a sharp fall in margins at its onshore business in
Australia.
The company, which provides insulation, painting, coatings,
and industrial cleaning services to plant operators in the
energy and mining sectors, reported an adjusted pretax profit of
12 million pounds ($18.99 million) for the six months ended June
30, down from 34 million pounds last year.
Cape said on Thursday that it would meet its recently
reduced expectations for the year.
Early this month, Cape issued its second profit warning this
year citing a decline in performance at its onshore unit in
Australia due to a lack of major new project work to replace the
work it completed on Woodside Petroleum's Pluto LNG
project.
The company already flagged issues it was facing at its
Arzew, Algeria LNG project in May.
"Outside the Far East/Pacific Rim Region and the Arzew
project in Algeria, the Group's operations are performing in
line with expectations," said new Chief Executive Joe Oatley,
who took the helm at the end of June following another profit
warning.
Shares in the company closed at 192.6 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They have lost about 40 percent of
their value since the profit warning in May.