Aug 30 Industrial services provider Cape Plc , which issued two profit warnings in as many months, said it expects to meet its full-year outlook, sending its shares up as much as 21 percent.

The company, which has suffered losses at its key LNG project in Arzew, Algeria and has faced falling margins at its onshore business in Australia, reported a sharp drop in first-half profit.

"There is clearly much to be done to improve the operational performance of parts of the business ... comfort should be taken from the fact that no further surprises have been uncovered," W.H. Ireland analyst John Cummins said in a note.

Cape, which provides insulation, painting, coatings, and industrial cleaning services to plant operators in the energy and mining sectors, issued a profit warning earlier this month, citing a lack of major new projects in Australia.

Adjusted EBITDA margin at its Far East/Pacific Rim segment, which includes its Australian business, fell to 2.8 percent for the six months ended June 30, from 8.7 percent last year.

Cape said it has cut costs in the segment and has begun a review of operations and assets in the region.

The company had also warned on profits in May, saying it would take a one-off charge of 14 million pounds - equivalent to a fifth of its adjusted pretax profit last year - as it unearthed additional costs at its Arzew LNG project.

The company said on Thursday it would benefit from improved productivity at its Arzew LNG project in the second-half.

"I think what they're saying about the contract in Algeria with the productivity improving in the second half gives some visibility on what's going on there. (It) doesn't look like losses are going to increase there," Northland Capital Partners analyst Andy Hanson said.

"There's been no further deterioration in Australia in the onshore business. That's a positive," the analyst said.

Cape reported an adjusted pretax profit of 12 million pounds ($18.99 million) for the first half, down from 34 million pounds a year earlier.

However, revenue rose 11 percent to 371.6 million pounds, helped by growth in the company's three largest regions - the UK, the Far East/Pacific Rim and the Gulf/Middle East.

Cape's order book stood at 920 million pounds at June 30, accounting for 90 percent of the average full-year revenue expected by analysts, the company said.

"Outside the Far East/Pacific Rim Region and the Arzew project in Algeria, the Group's operations are performing in line with expectations," new Chief Executive Joe Oatley, who took the helm at the end of June, said in a statement.

Shares in the company were up 20 percent at 231.27 pence at 0926 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, making them the top percentage gainer on the FTSE 250 index on Thursday.

The stock has lost about 40 percent of its value since the profit warning in May.