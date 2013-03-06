Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
March 6 Cape Plc, a provider of painting and insulation services to miners and LNG producers, reported a 66 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, citing poor performances by its Australian business and slow progress at the Arzew gas project in Algeria.
The company said adjusted profit before tax fell to 23.8 million pounds ($36 million) from 69.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Adjusted revenue from continuing operations rose 7 percent to 749.4 million pounds, driven by construction projects in the Middle East.
Cape warned on its profits in November, noting issues at the Arzew LNG project and worsening margins in its Australian business.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of 282 million pounds, closed at 233 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.