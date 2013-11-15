LONDON Nov 15 British energy services firm Cape
PLC warned on Friday full year profits would be below
expectations due to unspecified problems with a project in
Qatar.
Cape had already warned in August that its Asia Pacific
business would be loss-making this year, but sought to reassure
investors at the time that it would meet profit forecasts
despite a seemingly weak order book.
Prior to the statement Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of
analysts forecast full year Cape pre-tax profits of 35 million
pounds ($56.32 million).
The firm said third quarter performance in other regions had
been in line with revised forecasts, and it expected improved
performance in 2014.
Cape previously said its 2014 results depend on securing
work on two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in
Australia.
The company did not offer details of what had gone wrong on
the Qatar project, or what it expected its full year profits to
be.
The group's order book as of 30 September 2013 stood at 482
million pounds, down 19 percent from 593 million pounds at the
end of June.