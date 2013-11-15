LONDON Nov 15 British energy services firm Cape PLC warned on Friday full year profits would be below expectations due to unspecified problems with a project in Qatar.

Cape had already warned in August that its Asia Pacific business would be loss-making this year, but sought to reassure investors at the time that it would meet profit forecasts despite a seemingly weak order book.

Prior to the statement Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts forecast full year Cape pre-tax profits of 35 million pounds ($56.32 million).

The firm said third quarter performance in other regions had been in line with revised forecasts, and it expected improved performance in 2014.

Cape previously said its 2014 results depend on securing work on two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia.

The company did not offer details of what had gone wrong on the Qatar project, or what it expected its full year profits to be.

The group's order book as of 30 September 2013 stood at 482 million pounds, down 19 percent from 593 million pounds at the end of June.