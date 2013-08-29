Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Aug 29 Cape Plc, the industrial services group focused on the oil and gas industry, said it saw a "subdued" order intake in the first half of 2013 of 239 million pounds ($371 million) down from 363 million a year earlier.
It blamed weakness in the Asia Pacific region which it said was expected to remain loss making for the full year.
"Nevertheless the overall Group performance for the full year is anticipated to be broadly in line with expectations," said the British company as it reported a first half profit before tax of 4.2 million pounds down from 9.7 million.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.