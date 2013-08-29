LONDON Aug 29 Cape Plc, the industrial services group focused on the oil and gas industry, said it saw a "subdued" order intake in the first half of 2013 of 239 million pounds ($371 million) down from 363 million a year earlier.

It blamed weakness in the Asia Pacific region which it said was expected to remain loss making for the full year.

"Nevertheless the overall Group performance for the full year is anticipated to be broadly in line with expectations," said the British company as it reported a first half profit before tax of 4.2 million pounds down from 9.7 million.