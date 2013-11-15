BRIEF-IAG traffic and capacity rises in February
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
LONDON Nov 15 British energy services firm Cape PLC warned on Friday full year profits would be below expectations due to unspecified problems with a project in Qatar.
The firm said performance in other regions had been in line with forecasts, and it expected improved performance in 2014.
Cape did not offer details of what had gone wrong on the Qatar project, or what it expected its full year profits to be.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales forecasts on Friday and its shares tumbled as a tough economic environment forced rivals and clients to fight over every dollar of marketing budgets.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.