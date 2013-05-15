LONDON May 15 Oil, gas and mining support services group Cape Plc is to make further cutbacks in its Australian business given the deterioration since last year of onshore demand, particularly in mining.

In a trading statement accompanying its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, the company said it would consolidate and close a number of its dozen-or-so branches there.

Australian mining and LNG operations onshore and offshore accounted for about a fifth of Cape's 750 million pounds of revenue in 2012, but mining business in the country "switched off almost overnight" in the second quarter of last year, according to Karen Menzel, the company's head of investor relations.

She said the company now needed to look at how to reorganise into a sustainable business.

Thanks to strengthening activity levels in the Middle East and North Africa and elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, Cape said trading in the first quarter of 2013 was in line with its expectations, and that it was on track to deliver results in line with expectations in the full year.

It said that in the UK, Europe and CIS, the first quarter had been characterised by volumes that were slightly ahead of expectations, but margins that were slightly below expectations.