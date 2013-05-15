LONDON May 15 Oil, gas and mining support
services group Cape Plc is to make further cutbacks in
its Australian business given the deterioration since last year
of onshore demand, particularly in mining.
In a trading statement accompanying its annual shareholders
meeting on Wednesday, the company said it would consolidate and
close a number of its dozen-or-so branches there.
Australian mining and LNG operations onshore and offshore
accounted for about a fifth of Cape's 750 million pounds of
revenue in 2012, but mining business in the country "switched
off almost overnight" in the second quarter of last year,
according to Karen Menzel, the company's head of investor
relations.
She said the company now needed to look at how to reorganise
into a sustainable business.
Thanks to strengthening activity levels in the Middle East
and North Africa and elsewhere in the Asia Pacific region, Cape
said trading in the first quarter of 2013 was in line with its
expectations, and that it was on track to deliver results in
line with expectations in the full year.
It said that in the UK, Europe and CIS, the first quarter
had been characterised by volumes that were slightly ahead of
expectations, but margins that were slightly below expectations.